Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Plans $0.24 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.90.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.