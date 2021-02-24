Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Plans $0.24 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.90.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
