SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

SPTN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,161. The company has a market cap of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.