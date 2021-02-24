Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 3,717,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,986,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,830 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,797. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

