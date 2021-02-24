ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.44 – $6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.790-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.96. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

