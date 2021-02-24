ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 265,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 477,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,706,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,117,980.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,765 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
