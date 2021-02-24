9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 6.4%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. 3,731,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,680,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
NMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
