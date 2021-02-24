9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 6.4%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. 3,731,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,680,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

NMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

