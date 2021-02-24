WAX Tops One Day Volume of $2.52 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $122.73 million and $2.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034428 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,087,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,870,762 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.