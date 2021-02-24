Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.61 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $153.42 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,570,996 coins and its circulating supply is 127,450,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

