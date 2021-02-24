Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.38 Million

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post sales of $857.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $962.45 million. Five Below reported sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. 427,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,072. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $198.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

