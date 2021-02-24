TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.02 million, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

