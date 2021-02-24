Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 1,638,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

