PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 7.2% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.58. 1,722,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 983,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

