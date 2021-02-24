GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 441,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 704,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of research firms have commented on GP. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.94 million and a P/E ratio of -202.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

