AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 634,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,432,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AC Immune by 392.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.