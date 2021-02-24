AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 634,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,432,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
