vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Trading 6.8% Higher

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 978,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,646,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

