National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. 1,320,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 825,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $405.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 193,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

