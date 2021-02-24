The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 6,750 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78.

REAL stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 3,297,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.