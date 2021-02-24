Daniel J. Brennan Sells 24,846 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,261,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

