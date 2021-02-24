IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Insider Sells $141,038,120.34 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34.
IKONICS stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. IKONICS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.
IKONICS Company Profile
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.