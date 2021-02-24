IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Insider Sells $141,038,120.34 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34.

IKONICS stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. IKONICS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.