Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) to Issue $0.33 Interim Dividend

Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.20.

Get Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) alerts:

Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.