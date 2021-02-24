ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

About ECP Emerging Growth

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small to mid-cap companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Emerging Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Emerging Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.