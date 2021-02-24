Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25.

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

