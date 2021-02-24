Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25.
Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) Company Profile
