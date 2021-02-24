Cream Price Up 211.9% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Cream has a market cap of $88,295.82 and $46.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 211.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,567.96 or 0.99967553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.34 or 0.00479080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.56 or 0.00880824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00289307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00136590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

