$145.52 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post sales of $145.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.92 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $100.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $522.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $526.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $578.61 million, with estimates ranging from $544.90 million to $598.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 566,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,934. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

