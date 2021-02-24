Zacks: Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.70 Million

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $112.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $477.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.90 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after buying an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after buying an additional 186,263 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,897. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.96.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.