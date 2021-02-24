Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $480.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.20 million and the lowest is $467.93 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $427.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

