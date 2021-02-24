Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.
KOS traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.97). 7,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The stock has a market capitalization of £920.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.42 ($4.29).
About Kosmos Energy
