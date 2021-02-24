Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

KOS traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.97). 7,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The stock has a market capitalization of £920.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.42 ($4.29).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

