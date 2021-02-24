Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY):

2/18/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

2/17/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/27/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/22/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2020 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2020 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 128,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

