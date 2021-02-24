Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 7.9% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.21. 3,245,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,685,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

