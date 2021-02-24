Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 7.6%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.42. 1,005,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,280,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

