$88.92 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $88.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.12 million and the lowest is $88.17 million. Yext posted sales of $81.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $351.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $352.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.98 million, with estimates ranging from $403.33 million to $422.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 853,796 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,153. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 930,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,387. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

