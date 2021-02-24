Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 9.4%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 10,752,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,624,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

