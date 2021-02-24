Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Up 8.1%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.75. 346,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,253,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

