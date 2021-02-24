Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SII traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Sprott has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.53 million and a PE ratio of 47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.