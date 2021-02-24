Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Trading Up 8.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 532,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 445,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

