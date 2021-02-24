Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Trading Up 8.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 532,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 445,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
Several equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.
