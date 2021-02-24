Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.26. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of TKR traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. 549,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,838. The Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,379 shares of company stock worth $6,262,724. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

