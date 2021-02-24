Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 239,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

