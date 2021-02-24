Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 7,591,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.