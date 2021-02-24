UNICORN Token 1-Day Volume Hits $103.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $16,176.56 and $103.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00050971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

