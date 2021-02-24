Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 6,145,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

