$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.69 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

HPE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

