Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $266.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.78 million. Enova International posted sales of $362.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 367,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,849. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.