Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $420.11 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $420.11 million and $70.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00006518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010745 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,293,580 coins and its circulating supply is 127,358,342 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

