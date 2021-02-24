Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Up 9.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.32. 2,088,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,087,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.