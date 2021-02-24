Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 10%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.08. 613,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 536,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth $20,862,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

