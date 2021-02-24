Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 709,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 372,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.