Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 803,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 789,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

