Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading Up 17.4%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 261,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 200,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

