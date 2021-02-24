Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 287,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.53 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.