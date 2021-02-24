Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.14 billion and the lowest is $32.25 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

